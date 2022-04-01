Google Pay lets users in India make contactless mobile payments directly from their bank account

Google Pay users in India can now choose to make in-store mobile payments with their Android NFC smartphone directly from their bank account using the country’s United Payment Interface (UPI) real-time mobile payments service.

Google Pay has added support for UPI payments to its Tap to Pay feature that has previously only allowed consumers to make NFC payments from a debit or credit card stored in their mobile wallet.

When they opt to make a UPI payment via Google Pay “all a user will need to do is tap their phone on the POS terminal and authenticate the payment from their phone, using their UPI PIN, making the process instantaneous, as compared to scanning a QR code or entering the UPI-linked mobile number,” The Times of India reports.

“Google piloted the feature with Reliance Retail and [it] will now be available at other large merchants such as Future Retail and Starbucks.”

Next: Get your free registration to Contactless World Congress, a new kind of event for a new kind of world.