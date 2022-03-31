Apcoa lets drivers make contactless parking payments from their cars at 1.5m spaces across Europe

ACCESS AND PAY: Drivers can make in-car contactless payments for parking via the infotainment system

Drivers can now enter and exit Apcoa car parks in 13 European countries and make in-car payments for their parking via their vehicle’s infotainment screen without needing to collect a ticket or stop at a pay station.

The system — known as Access and Pay — uses automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology. Apcoa says that, once they have signed into the service, drivers “will no longer need to worry about additional stay costs or fines, as the solution allows digital payments for the total time of the stay, without requiring any further action from the driver”.

It also allows for the company’s dynamic pricing structure which charges different tariffs according to the occupancy of the car park.

Apcoa is rolling out the solution to car parks offering some 1.5m parking spaces in partnership with connected car services provider Parkopedia.

“Apcoa Flow, the company’s digital platform payment service, will integrate seamlessly into Parkopedia’s in-car payment platform — which allows drivers to pay for both on- and off-street parking, as well as EV charging, tolls and ‘pay-at-the-pump’ fuelling, all via the vehicle’s infotainment screen,” Apcoa says.

“The platform solves the time-consuming and expensive task of aggregating a large number of service suppliers and payment providers for automakers, uniting them into a single integrated solution.”

Next: Get your free registration to Contactless World Congress, a new kind of event for a new kind of world.