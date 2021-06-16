BBVA launches biometric credit card in Mexico

THUMB PAYMENT: BBVA Mexico’s biometric Smart Key credit card has no printed data about the cardholder

Customers of BBVA Mexico can now apply for a ‘blank’ biometric credit card that enables them to authenticate payments with their fingerprint.

The bank’s Smart Key card “does not have printed data, nor does it have payment limits,” BBVA explains.

“It has a fingerprint reader, which when you bring the card to the point of sale terminal, you put your thumb on the reader and, without having to enter the PIN when making the payment, authenticates purchases in the safest way.”

“It is more than a card: this new next-generation device will arrive to transform the means of payment,” BBVA Mexico’s Hugo Nájera Alva says.

“We are the first bank in Mexico and on the American continent to put in the hands of our clients a credit card with the latest technology in biometric identification.

“Through the fingerprint you have access to the most secure, personal and easy-to-use payment experience.”

BBVA Mexico is initially making the Smart Key card available to “patrimonial and private banking clients”, but says that it aims to give “all clients […] access to the means of payment of the future”.

It has also announced that it is making BBVA’s mobile-first Aqua payments card available to new and existing customers in the country.

The banking group launched the Aqua card — which also has no printed information, incorporates a dynamic CVV code and can be used in credit, debit or prepaid mode — in Spain in October 2020.

Both BBVA Mexico’s Smart Key and Aqua cards are made out of 86% recycled material, the bank says.

