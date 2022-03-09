Banco Central do Brasil names CBDC project partners

The Banco Central do Brasil (BCB) has named the partner organisations that will support the next phase of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) project.

A total of nine projects proposed by Brazilian banking federation Febraban, Santander Brasil, Itaú Unibanco, cryptocurrency exchange Mercado Bitcoin, cryptocurrency Aave, Giesecke + Devrient, fintech Vert, as well as by Visa do Brasil, Consensys and Microsoft and by TecBan and Capitual bank, will focus on the technological feasibility and potential use cases for a digital real, BCB says.

The Banco Central do Brasil set up a CBDC study group in August 2020.

