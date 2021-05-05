Apple Pay goes live in Israel

DIGITAL WALLET: Israeli customers with an iPhone or Apple Watch can now pay using Apple Pay

Apple Pay has rolled out in Israel with support for Visa, Mastercard and American Express cards issued by nine major Israeli banks and credit card companies, according to local media outlets.

The service “will be available to customers of three credit card companies (Isracard, Max and ICC), and to bank card holders of Hapoalim, Leumi, Discount, Mizrahi Tefahot, International [FBI] and Massad,” Israeli news site The Marker reports.

“The other banks (Union, Yahav, First Digital Bank and Postal Bank) are in contact with Apple to join the service in the coming year.”

Twitter users in Israel have also posted images showing the service as now being available on their iPhone or Apple Watch.

Reports that Israeli banks and credit companies had begun negotiations with Apple appeared in February 2020, while Isracard announced in November 2020 that it would be supporting Apple Pay at launch.

Google Pay is “expected to launch in Israel before the end of the year”, according to business news site Globes.

• NFCW maintains a list of major OEM Pay systems and the territories where they are live and available for public use.

