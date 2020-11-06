Apple Pay to go live in Israel

Israeli payment services provider Isracard has become the first financial company in the country to announce that it is to enable cardholders with an iPhone to make payments using Apple Pay.

“Isracard announced to the stock exchange that it has signed an agreement for four years with Apple and will allow payments in the payments app and the digital wallet Apple Pay,” Israeli news site Ynet reports.

“Group customers who own an iPhone device that holds debit cards that support this will soon be able to pay through the device.”

Israeli banks and credit companies were reported in February to be in discussion with Apple over the launch of Apple Pay in the country — but “were surprised to find that Apple requires a fairly high fee” for each transaction conducted using the service.

