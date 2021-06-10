Antelop launches One Digital Card SDK for banks and card issuing processors

DIGITAL FIRST: Antelop’s Tim Grüner talks NFCW’s editor through the company’s new One Digital Card in a video interview now available in the NFCW Knowledge Centre

PARTNER NEWS: Antelop Solutions has introduced a new solution that makes it possible for banks and card issuing processors to use a single software development kit to add all the very latest digital card features to their mobile banking apps.

The launch of Antelop’s One Digital Card SDK enables “even the smallest bank to quickly and easily provide its clients with an instant, mobile-first experience that meets the needs of today’s increasingly digital consumer,” Antelop says.

The solution has been specifically designed to address the challenges facing banks and card issuers as they transition from a physical-first ecosystem, Antelop chief commercial officer Timothée Grüner explains in a video interview with NFCW editor Sarah Clark.

The One Digital Card solution includes digital onboarding via a video-based know your customer (KYC) process, instant issuance, an NFC issuer wallet, card push to digital wallets and ecommerce merchants, advanced self-service card management, secure card and PIN display, strong authentication and card alerts, Grüner explains.

The solution also supports continuous innovation, he adds, so that users will be able to integrate new digital card-related innovations as soon as card networks like Visa and Mastercard release them to the market.

The full interview and a slide presentation can be seen in the NFCW Knowledge Centre. Further details are also available on Antelop’s website.