Construction workers gain contactless access to site with their faces

BIOSITE: The system admits construction workers to the site after face verification and checking their temperature

Workers on a construction site on Heriot-Watt University’s Edinburgh campus in Scotland can now verify their identity and gain access to the site using only their face.

Building company Robertson Construction Central East has installed a face recognition entry system that also checks each worker’s temperature on the site of the National Robotarium, the UK’s first research facility for robotics and artificial intelligence.

“The Biosite Facial Recognition system has been installed at site entry and exit points to provide a non-contact biometric access control solution with mandatory fever screen,” the company says.

“It means operatives will have their facial template matched against the workforce database and have their temperature checked before access to the site is granted.

“The system will enable Robertson to capture and monitor workforce data on site, in real time, to support health and safety, efficiency and compliance, as well as help manage coronavirus transmission risk.”

“The non-contact facial recognition system requires no secondary authentication such as PIN entry and has been developed to prioritise data security — no worker data is stored on the camera device and the facial matching process takes place remotely, which also improves accuracy,” the company adds.

“The facial matching process is completed in less than 0.2 seconds for efficient worker throughput.”

The National Robotarium “will translate cutting-edge research into technologies to create disruptive innovation in an expanding global market” and is due to open next year, Heriot-Watt University says.

