Korea’s Shinhan Bank is to begin rolling out biometric ATMs that will allow customers to access ATM services without needing to carry a bank card.

To use the face verification service, users will first need to register a face biometric template using either the bank’s app or by visiting a branch counter.

The first 900 ATMs, representing 20% of the bank’s installed base, will go live in September, Business Korea reports.

