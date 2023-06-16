European Commission to release technical specification for EU digital identity wallet ‘in two weeks’

FLEXIBLE: The architecture of the digital identity wallet will be user-based and “very flexible”

The technical specification for the proposed EU Digital Identity (EUDI) wallet will be available “in two weeks”, Robert Viola, director general of the European Commission’s digital economy directorate, has revealed.

The architecture of the wallet set out in the specification takes “a user-based approach” and “is very flexible”, he explained during a digital wallet session held during the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union and European Commission’s Digital Assembly 2023 in Stockholm on 16 June.

The architecture “allows you to be independent from the smartphone providers” while at the same time allowing you “to use the secure element they provide”, he added.

The goal is to be able to go live “by 2027”, Sweden’s Minister for Public Administration Erik Slottner also revealed during the session.

The EUDI wallet “is a priority for the Swedish Presidency”, he said. “Negotiations have been constructive and our goal is to make as much progress as possible.”

