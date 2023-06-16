Department of Homeland Security issues call for digital wallet proposals

The US Department of Homeland Security’s Science & Technology Directorate has issued a call for applications from technology providers for ‘Privacy Preserving Digital Credential Wallets & Verifiers (Digital Wallets)’.

All proposals must “directly support and integrate with the three-party digital identity model (issuer, holder, verifier) that could serve the mission needs of DHS Operational Components and Offices including: US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), DHS Privacy Office (PRIV)”, the DHS says

Applications must focus on at least one of the following technical topic areas:

Digital Wallet: DHS is seeking digital wallets that are useful across contexts and jurisdictions, can support the broad range of credentials possible with W3C VCDM/DID standards that include verified support for DHS-issued credentials, and are portable, highly secure, privacy-preserving, standards-based, interoperable and multi-functional.

Mobile Verifier: DHS is seeking software-based verifier implementations that can be deployed on mobile devices, including on iOS- and Android-based devices, that can support the broad range of credentials possible with W3C VCDM/DID standards to include verified support for DHS issued credentials.

The call seeks to both “catalyze, develop, enhance and operationalize a set of privacy-preserving building blocks that can support the needs of a privacy preserving digital credentialing ecosystem” and “ensure that solutions support and enable an ecosystem that is accessible, open, competitive, diverse and vibrant”, the DHS adds.

Full details of submission requirements and how to apply are available online. Applications are due by 15 September 2023.

