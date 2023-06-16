LVMH to bring Tap to Pay on iPhone to US stores

TAP TO PAY ON IPHONE: Customer advisers at LVMH Group US stores will soon be able to accept in-person contactless payments

LVMH Group is to equip staff at its Sephora, Christian Dior Couture, Celine, Tiffany & Co and Louis Vuitton stores in the US with iPhones that use Apple’s Tap to Pay softPOS solution from “later this year”.

“The introduction of Tap to Pay on iPhone by LVMH is the next step in the group’s clienteling strategy,” LVMH says.

“Today, all the group’s customer advisors are equipped with a dedicated clienteling app allowing them to access the product catalog as well as various CRM tools, and offer customers tailor-made support in their buying journey.”

“Tap to Pay on iPhone provides an easy, secure and private way to accept in-person contactless payments at LVMH stores,” LVMH adds, and will create “a new and enhanced in-store experience”.

“With Tap to Pay on iPhone, the LVMH Group client advisors can accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards and other digital wallets anywhere in the store simply by using their iPhone and a partner-enabled iOS app — no additional hardware needed, regardless of the purchase amount.”

“Our stores are the prime showcase for the excellence of the products we create, and we do everything possible to guarantee that the customer experience is absolutely impeccable, from the moment people walk in the door to payment for a purchase,” LVMH Group IT Director Franck Le Moal says.

“The introduction of Tap to Pay on iPhone in LVMH US stores will contribute to offering our customers a purchase experience that is fluid, transparent and protected.

“This solution also reflects the growing demand among our customers for contactless payment and digital wallet transactions.”

