Seven-Eleven stores in Japan to let consumers access ATM services via face biometrics

Seven Bank, a division of Seven-Eleven Japan’s parent company Seven & i Holdings, is to let consumers use face biometrics to deposit and withdraw cash and perform a variety of banking services at 20,000 ATMs located in Seven-Eleven stores across Japan.

The service will go live as early as March 2024, president Masaaki Matsuhashi told Nikkei, and will mean that customers will no longer need to use their bank card to access ATM services.

