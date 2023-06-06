Apple picks iris biometrics for Vision Pro virtual reality headset user authentication

Apple has integrated a secure enclave into its new Vision Pro virtual reality headset that supports Optic ID, “a new secure authentication system that analyses a user’s iris under various invisible LED light exposures”.

“A user’s Optic ID data is fully encrypted, is not accessible to apps, and never leaves their device, meaning it is not stored on Apple servers,” Apple says.

The iPhone maker describes the US$3,499 Vision Pro as “a revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, while allowing users to stay present and connected to others”, while CEO Tim Cook has called its launch “the beginning of a new era for computing”.

“Just as the Mac introduced us to personal computing, and iPhone introduced us to mobile computing, Apple Vision Pro introduces us to spatial computing,” Cook said.

