Swiss football club launches NFC scarves that let fans into the stadium on match day

Fans of Swiss football club FC St Gallen can now use a team scarf incorporating an NFC tag instead of a physical or digital season ticket to gain access to the stadium and receive benefits and notifications.

Once they have purchased their season ticket, users can activate the scarf and digitally register ownership by scanning the NFC tag with their iPhone or Android smartphone and entering their season subscription number.

They can then scan the scarf with an NFC reader at the turnstiles to gain access for home games at the team’s Kybun Park stadium.

A short video in German shows how the NFC scarf works.

German football club 1 FC Köln began trialling an NFC scarf for stadium access in August 2022.

