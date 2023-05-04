ST explains how manufacturers can use NFC to enhance product and environmental monitoring across the supply chain

SMART SYSTEMS: NFC tags support the development of industrial monitoring systems to enable supply chain visibility, product quality and safety assurance

KNOWLEDGE CENTRE: A new white paper from STMicroelectronics that explains how industrial monitoring system providers can leverage NFC technology to enable end users to monitor product quality and safety at every stage of the supply chain is now available to download from the NFCW Knowledge Centre.

‘How NFC can enhance connectivity in smart monitoring’ focuses on the use of dynamic NFC tags in combination with motion and environmental sensors in industrial internet of things (IIoT) applications.

The paper explains how NFC technology facilitates the development of monitoring systems in industrial use cases and how it enables easy access to logged data, early issue detection, supply chain visibility and product quality and safety assurance.

It also shows how smart monitoring systems using dynamic NFC tags can be quickly and easily deployed using ready-to-use hardware and software solutions which help to reduce development costs and improve time to market.

“Thanks to dynamic NFC tags coupled with sensors, all stakeholders can easily monitor motion and environmental conditions throughout the supply chain. By simply tapping the tag embedded in their products with an NFC reader, the various players of the supply chain can quickly access the logged data,” the white paper says.

“This makes it possible to know a product’s status and detect any threshold breach, whether it is for temperature, humidity or other conditions. In addition, with up to 64Kbits of high density memory, dynamic NFC tags can log a large amount of data.

“All these reasons make NFC technology perfectly suitable for smart monitoring applications and can enable different use cases.”

