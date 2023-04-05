North Wales buses get interoperable fare-capped contactless payments

BEST RATE: Bus passengers can now make contactless fare payments on almost 200 North Wales routes

Passengers on buses in North Wales can now make contactless fare payments on services run by 25 different local operators with their debit or credit card using an interoperable fare-capped ticketing system rolled out across nearly 200 routes in the region.

Transport for Wales has launched open loop contactless fare payments in partnership with operators in the counties of Anglesey, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd and Wrexham, enabling passengers to travel on multiple services without having to buy a multi-operator ticket in advance and ensuring that each journey is charged “at the best available rate”.

“Riders want a hassle-free journey on public transport, and unifying transit operators under a regional multi-operator scheme makes travelling from A to B a stress-free experience,” technology provider Littlepay explains.

“Public transit becomes a very attractive option when there is no need to compare the fare prices and routes of the available operators.

“If most operators in the region are taking part in a multi-operator capping scheme, riders can simply board a bus and enjoy the best fare available without having to stop and plan the journey — which is exactly what Transport for Wales has achieved with this initiative.”

Transport for Wales revealed plans to develop a Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) app for the whole of Wales in February.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions