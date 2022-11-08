Three in four airline passengers want biometric ID to replace passports and boarding passes

SATISFACTION: More than three quarters of passengers surveyed gave biometric ID a positive rating

Three in four airline passengers worldwide want to use biometric data to verify their identity when they travel rather than their passport and boarding pass (75%) in order to simplify, speed up and facilitate airport processes such as check-in, security and border control, an International Air Transport Association (IATA) survey has found.

IATA’s 2022 Global Passenger Survey also found that more than a third of all passengers have now used biometric identification and that, of these, 88% gave the experience a positive satisfaction rating.

Half of survey respondents also said that they have used or would be interested in using an electronic bag tag to expedite baggage check-in and handling processes.

“Post-pandemic, passengers want improved convenience throughout their trip. Digitization and use of biometrics to speed up the travel journey is the key,” IATA’s Nick Careen says.

“Passengers clearly see technology as key to improving the convenience of airport processes. They want to arrive at the airport ready to fly, get through the airport at both ends of their journey more quickly using biometrics and know where their baggage is at all times.

“The technology exists to support this ideal experience. But we need cooperation across the value chain and with governments to make it happen. And we need to continuously reassure passengers that the data needed to support such an experience will be safely kept.”

IATA found in November 2021 that 73% of passengers are willing share their biometric data to speed up airport processes and in January 2021 announced plans to roll out a digital travel pass that passengers can store on their iPhone or Android device.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions