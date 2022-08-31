Greece reports on uptake of digital ID cards and driving licences

GOV.GR WALLET: More than 710,000 Greek citizens have created a digital version of their national ID card on their smartphone

More than 710,000 Greek citizens have used the Greek government’s Gov.gr Wallet app to create and store a digital version of their national identity card on their smartphone and more than 563,000 have used it to generate a digital version of their driving licence since the service went live last month.

The Gov.gr Wallet is available for both Android and Apple devices and enables citizens to generate digital documents that can be verified using a QR code. These have exactly the same official status within Greece as the corresponding physical ID card and driving licence, although they are not valid for use in other countries.

“Thousands of Greek citizens have snapped up a new app launched by the Digital Governance Ministry to put their identification cards and driving licences on their mobile phones and dispense with having to carry them around everywhere,” Ekathimerini newspaper reports.

“Since the app was launched a month ago, on July 27, 710,041 citizens have downloaded their ID cards onto their phones and 563,072 have made use of the app for their driving licence, ministry figures show.”

At launch, the Ministry of Digital Governance said that it also plans to add support for other digital documents such as vehicle registration permits, proof of road tax payments, vehicle technical inspection results and insurance details.

The Greek government originally revealed plans to roll out digital ID cards and driving licences in January before officially launching the Gov.gr Wallet in July.

Next: Register free of charge for EMVCo's virtual keynote at Contactless World Congress on 7 September