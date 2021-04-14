Fidesmo Pay launches in Russia

Fidesmo and ISBC reach millions of potential users in Russia

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, 14 April 2020: Fidesmo enters Russia together with ISBC and reaches millions of potential users as eight leading Russian banks now offer the wearable payment service Fidesmo Pay.

The Swedish tech company continues to expand its payment service Fidesmo Pay and today enters Russia together with ISBC, which specializes in RFID devices, and eight leading banks*, all issuing Mastercards.

Fidesmo Pay enables the banks to offer their customers a more convenient and secure way to make contactless payments, by letting them tokenize their payment card onto a wearable of their own choice.

ISBC is an international company with 19 years experience in the development and production of RFID-based products with such cutting-edge products and solutions as smart RFID paper, contactless wearables, virtual NFC-cards for iOS and Android devices.

With the help of Fidesmo’s tokenization technology and Fidesmo Pay, ISBC wearables, such as the ISBC Pay key ring, will now also be able to be tokenized for payments.

“Entering a new market is never easy, and when we enter a new market with as many as eight issuing banks at the same time, it makes a difference straight away. It also feels incredibly exciting to work with a company like ISBC, which also specializes in contactless payments. We look forward to supporting the Russian payment landscape with secure and user friendly payments for a long time to come,” says Mattias Eld, CEO of Fidesmo.

“Our partnership with Fidesmo has great potential for the global tokenization market. Since 2015 we already sold more than 7m wearables for different industries, and we significantly improved the performance and design of our well-known RFID Key, providing excellent user experience to payment clients,” says Ivan Demidov, founder and CEO of ISBC.

“Today we announce the launch of ISBC Key 2 with a new series called ‘Art in your pocket’. Each key ring contains a fragment of a painting, a tattoo artwork, a cartoon character, or a geometrical pattern. Furthermore, the new key rings are equipped with a coloured metal sleeve which enhances durability and is seamlessly integrated into the overall design of the product.”

For more information go to fidesmo.com/pay

*Gazprom Bank, Post Bank, Credit Bank of Moscow, Rosselkhozbank, Otkritie Bank, Alfa-Bank, Tatsotsbank, Promsvyazbank

About Fidesmo

Fidesmo makes it possible to connect contactless services, such as payment, public transport tickets, office and hotel access and car keys, to a variety of devices, such as wearables, cards and phones. Providing a secure, constantly growing platform and a streamlined integration process, the Swedish tech company has earned the trust to work with the world leaders in access, payments, security and mobile devices. Fidesmo was founded in 2013 and has its headquarters in Stockholm and R&D offices in Madrid. Read more at fidesmo.com

About ISBC

ISBC Group is a leading provider of RFID technology, access control systems and smart cards. ISBC was founded in 2002 and now employs more than 200 people. It’s headquartered in Singapore with R&D and production located in Zelenograd, and sales offices in Germany and Russia. The corporate DNA of ISBC is creating unique and personalised identification products at the intersection of different industries, partnering with such market leaders as NXP, HP and Dupont. Read more about us at isbc-pay.com.