Google promotes mobile payments in the US with $30 Spring Challenge

SPRING CHALLENGE: Google Pay users in the US can earn rewards for making various digital transactions

Google Pay users in the US can now earn a US$30 reward by completing actions including making NFC tap-to-pay transactions, paying or referring friends, and redeeming cashback offers during a 10-day promotion.

The payment service’s Spring Challenge lets users earn “spring stamps” for performing specific tasks that are detailed and updated in a “how to collect today” section on the Google Pay app each day.

Participants who collect the full set of five unique stamps — alligator, elk, fox, grizzly and robin — will be eligible for the US$30 reward.

“Make sure you have the latest version of the Google Pay app to take part in the promotion and see all in-promotion features,” Google says on the promotion’s support page.

“There will be guaranteed ways to collect each spring stamp, but you may also collect random spring stamps.

“On average, 95% of stamps that are distributed randomly are Robin, Grizzly or Alligator stamps while 5% are Elk or Fox stamps.”

The Spring Challenge promotion runs until 22 April.

