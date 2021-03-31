Apple Pay goes live in South Africa

PAY ON THE GO: Discovery Bank customers can now add their Visa card to their Apple Wallet

Apple Pay has rolled out in South Africa with support for Visa cards issued by Absa and Discovery Bank and for Visa, Mastercard and American Express cards issued by Nedbank.

Apple Pay has now added the three South African banks to the list of banks and payment cards it supports, and “by midday on Tuesday South Africans were reporting success in buying coffee and fried chicken by using their iPhones, or Apple Watches, instead of a payment card, as Apple Pay quietly went live,” according to Business Insider South Africa.

The publication also says that South Africa’s First National Bank is “working with Apple” to make the service available to its customers.

Apple Pay went live in Mexico last month.

• NFCW maintains a list of major OEM Pay systems and the territories where they are live and available for public use.

