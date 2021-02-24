Apple Pay goes live in Mexico

ROLLOUT: Mexico’s Apple Pay supports American Express and a range of locally issued Mastercards

Apple Pay has rolled out in Mexico, with support for American Express and for Mastercards issued by the country’s Banorte and Citibanamex banks.

According to the payment service’s updated Mexican website, retail chains supporting Apple Pay in the country at launch include 7-Eleven, Chili’s, Domino’s Pizza, Italianni’s, MacStore, Petco, PF Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory and Grupo Xcaret.

Apple announced that the mobile payments service was to launch in Mexico “muy pronto” – ‘very soon’ – in December 2020.

