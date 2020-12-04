Apple Pay to go live in Mexico “very soon”

COMING SOON: Apple Pay looks set for imminent rollout in Mexico

Apple Pay is due to roll out in Mexico “very soon”, according to the payments service’s Mexican website.

A video posted by a Twitter user also reveals code on the website’s landing page indicating that Apple Pay will launch in Mexico with support from Banregio, Hey Banco, Inbursa and CitiBanamex banks, as well as a number of retail chains, including The Cheesecake Factory, Chili’s and Domino’s Pizza.

The Apple Pay Mexican website does not specify a launch date for the service in Mexico, but the phrase “muy pronto” has now been added to its landing page.

Once the rollout begins, Mexico will become the second Latin American country where Apple Pay is available following the payments service’s launch in Brazil in April 2018.

• NFCW maintains a list of major OEM Pay systems and the territories where they are live and available for public use.

