OCBC Bank adds facial recognition at ATMs in Singapore

Customers can now use face recognition at biometric ATMs to view bank account balances

Customers of OCBC Bank in Singapore can now make account balance enquiries at eight of the bank’s ATMs by verifying their identity using facial recognition technology.

OCBC plans to add face verification for cash withdrawals and roll out the service to all its ATMs in Singapore “progressively”, with biometric authentication for cash deposits, fund transfers, cashcard top-ups and credit card bill payments at cash machines to follow in 2022.

“To use face verification at an OCBC Bank ATM, customers select the ATM service they want before entering their NRIC number on the ATM screen,” the bank explains.

“They will then be prompted to position their face within a frame on the screen, while a specially installed web-enabled camera takes a scan of their face and verifies in real time the scanned image against the national biometric database which OCBC Bank’s ATM network is digitally linked to.

“Once the facial scan is verified, the customer can proceed with their ATM transaction.”

“Face verification is embedded with security features to prevent fraud, including liveness-detection technology that detects and blocks the use of photographs, videos or masks during the verification process,” OCBC adds.

The service makes use of Singapore’s digital identity infrastructure SingPass to authenticate a customer’s scanned face against images stored in the national biometric database.

SingPass added facial verification to its service in October 2020.

