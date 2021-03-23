Samsung Pay to launch in Slovakia and the Czech Republic

Samsung Pay will go live in Slovakia and the Czech Republic this year, according to media reports in both East European countries.

“A Samsung spokesman confirmed the great news that Samsung Pay will come to the Czech Republic and Slovakia,” Czech news site Veriety.info says.

“The exact date the company has not yet announced, but everything should be done this year.

“It is reported that banks have had information about the arrival of Samsung Pay for several months, so hopefully their reaction will be quick.”

• NFCW maintains a list of major OEM Pay systems and the territories where they are live and available for public use.

