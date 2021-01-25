Global digital wallet spending to top $10tn in 2025

The total value of digital wallet transactions globally will reach more than US$10tn in 2025, according to Juniper Research, “with over 34% of mobile handsets set to use contactless payments in 2025, up from 11% in 2020.”

Contactless and ecommerce payments will account for 50% of the total digital wallet spend in 2025, up from 36% in 2020, the researchers predict.

“The increased use of contactless mobile payments during the pandemic, prompted by concerns around cash, has seeded greater wallet use across the payments’ ecosystem,” Juniper adds.

