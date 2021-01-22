EU to debut digital euro project this year?

The European Commission and the European Central Bank (ECB) are to consider launching a digital euro project towards the middle of 2021.

“Such a project would answer key design and technical questions and provide the ECB with the necessary tools to stand ready to issue a digital euro if such a decision is taken,” the two institutions say in a joint statement.

“The ECB and the European Commission services are jointly reviewing at technical level a broad range of policy, legal and technical questions emerging from a possible introduction of a digital euro.”

The ECB launched a public consultation on the introduction of a digital euro as a central bank digital currency in November 2020.

