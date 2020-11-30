Ford lets commercial vehicle drivers process payments from their connected vehicle app

CONNECTED: Small businesses can now use their FordPass Pro app to take card payments

Food and beverage suppliers, mobile florists, couriers and other small business owners in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the UK can now use their FordPass Pro connected vehicle app to accept card payments from their customers.

The payments solution allows drivers to accept both contactless and chip-and-pin debit and credit card payments through a marketplace feature integrated into the vehicle manufacturer’s app.

“One of the main advantages of this solution is that it gives entrepreneurs the ability to accept payments from their customers immediately, rather than waiting for an invoice to be paid at a later date,” says Mastercard, which implemented the service with fintech provider SumUp.

“This in turn can help them manage their cash flow more optimally, particularly in cases when they need to receive a deposit to buy the materials to start the job or pay their subcontractors.”

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources