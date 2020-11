Nearly one in four transactions at Starbucks outlets in the US are now being made using the company’s mobile app, the coffee chain reports.

The company’s 2020 fiscal results show that the percentage of mobile orders made using the Starbucks app has increased over the year from 17% in Q1 and 18% in Q2 to 22% in Q3 and 24% in Q4.

The percentage of mobile orders Starbucks reported in Q4 2019 was 16%, up from 14% in Q4 2018.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources