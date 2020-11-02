EMVCo explains how merchants and card issuers can use Fido authentication to streamline online payments

ONLINE PAYMENTS: how Fido authentication works using the Fido Alliance framework

Payment standards body EMVCo has published a white paper explaining how merchants and card issuers can streamline ecommerce payments and reduce the risk of fraud by using Fido authentication data in EMV 3-D Secure (3DS) messages.

The ‘Use of Fido data in 3DS messages’ white paper focuses on EMVCo’s work with the Fido Alliance to promote the standardisation of merchant-initiated authentication and the development of a Fido attestation data set as a means of confirming to card issuers that strong consumer authentication has taken place prior to an EMV 3DS transaction.

“Using this defined data set, merchants can deliver a structured set of data elements and present the card issuer with a consistent set of values for the same user or device (along with other data they would receive as part of an EMV 3DS transaction), reducing the need for repeated consumer authentication,” EMVCo explains.

The white paper provides a detailed description of the data set’s specifications, clarifies how Fido protocols operate in key ecosystem events such as registration and authentication, and illustrates how Fido authentication works in an EMVCo 3DS context.

“Outlining exactly how the data can be used by card issuers to analyse merchant-initiated Fido authentication as part of their risk evaluations, can increase authorisation approval rates, streamline online checkout and reduce fraud,” EMVCo chair Junya Tanaka explains.

The 13-page ‘Use of Fido data in 3DS Messages’ white paper can be downloaded here.

