UOB lets customers use its mobile banking app to link debit and credit cards to third-party apps

SEAMLESS: Customers can add credit and debit card details directly to third-party apps via UOB Mighty

Customers of Singapore’s United Overseas Bank (UOB) can now use its UOB Mighty mobile banking app to add their debit and credit card details directly to third-party apps, avoiding the need to separately enter their card details and providing an additional reason for customers to engage with their banking app.

“UOB has teamed up with Visa to be the first bank in the world to tap a new Visa application programming interface (API) which enables customers to add their Visa credit and debit cards securely into popular apps using UOB Mighty, without the need for a physical card,” the bank says.

“This means that customers no longer need to key in their 16-digit card number, expiry date and card security code manually or, if they are a new customer, to wait for their credit and debit cards to be delivered to them before they can make purchases on their card.

“Given that all UOB credit and debit cards are reflected on UOB Mighty once the application has been approved, UOB customers simply need to log into the bank’s mobile banking app UOB Mighty and choose the card they would like to add on their preferred third-party app.

“Customers are then automatically directed to the selected app to confirm. The entire process is completed within seconds and on the mobile phone.

“UOB customers are able to use this new service for Fitbit Pay for their UOB Visa cards today. It will also be made available on Fave, Grab and Shopee’s apps, as well as for UOB Mastercard cards in the coming months.”

“UOB is our first partner globally to launch our token push provisioning API with Fitbit Pay,” explains Kunal Chatterjee, Visa country manager for Singapore and Brunei.

“As we continue to add new wallets and merchants to the ecosystem, Visa cardholders will be able to manage their digital credentials seamlessly and centrally from UOB Mighty, creating an improved and more secure experience.”