DEJAMOBILE: White papers and webinars provide information on the latest digital payments technologies

NFCW EXPO: France-based fintech Dejamobile has opened a showcase in the NFCW Expo that provides readers with information on its white label digital payment and merchant acceptance solutions plus educational materials on host card emulation (HCE) security and contactless acceptance on standard NFC phones.

Dejamobile’s white label SaaS solutions make it possible to quickly and easily deploy the latest issuing and acceptance technologies.

The company’s showcase includes a detailed product presentation, a white paper on host card emulation (HCE) security and a webinar that explains how merchants can be provided with the ability to accept contactless payments on standard NFC devices — without needing to invest in dedicated hardware.

The showcase also highlights three of the leading-edge projects that Dejamobile has successfully completed, including mobile gift cards for Blackhawk Network; integrated HCE payments for Arion Bank’s mobile banking app and both NFC mobile ticketing and Calypso transit card loading for Île-de-France Mobilités, the Paris regional transportation authority.

The NFCW Expo opens its doors on 21 September. You can get early access to Dejamobile’s showcase here and find out more about opening your own exhibition booth in the NFCW Expo here.