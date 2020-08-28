DBS reports on the digital currency market in Asia

CRYPTO: Asia is leading on the use and development of digital currencies according to the DBS Bank report

Asia is leading the way in the use and development of digital currencies and remains the world’s largest digital payments market, with China alone accounting for more than half of the total transaction value worldwide, according to a new research paper published by Singapore’s DBS Bank.

‘Digital Currencies: Public and Private, Present and Future’ examines the latest developments in digital currencies, including private sector cryptocurrencies and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and analyses trends in digital transactions.

The paper looks at a number of CBDC pilots around the world, with a particular focus on the CBDC pilot by the People’s Bank of China and a Monetary Authority of Singapore project exploring the use of blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT) for the clearing and settlement of payments and securities.

It also brings together key findings from a range of surveys, research documents and other publications. These findings include: