Card networks begin global Click to Pay rollout

American Express, Discover, Mastercard and Visa have announced that “they are each beginning technical preparations for global expansion” of Click to Pay, the single buy button solution for online merchants based on the EMVCo Secure Remote Commerce (SRC) standard.

Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the UK will be first in line for the global rollout “with others to follow,” the payments networks say.

The international rollout follows a US launch in October 2019. More than 10,000 merchants have implemented Click to Pay to date, they add.

“Click to Pay aims to make the online checkout simple and secure for consumers across web and mobile sites, mobile apps and connected devices by replacing time-consuming key entry of personal account numbers and information at checkout,” the networks explain in a joint announcement.

“The advanced digital checkout solution mirrors the consistent, interoperable checkout experience in physical stores — with one terminal to accept all card payments.

“Consistent with the goal of interoperability, the vision for the future is that Click to Pay will provide consumers a streamlined experience across any digital checkout environment or network.”

“To grow acceptance beyond existing merchants, each network is beginning work with its payments service providers, gateways and acquirers across the ecosystem to prepare for a streamlined online checkout that supports all participating networks,” they add.

“In the US, partners including ACI Worldwide, Aurus, Blackbaud, BlueSnap, Braintree (a PayPal Service), Cybersource, Global Payments, Mastercard Payment Gateway Services and Square are providing their merchants with the option to enable Click to Pay.

“Additional support for the expansion of Click to Pay comes from international partners including Checkout.com, Noon Payments, SafeCharge and Windcave, amongst others, as the networks roll it out in new geographies.”