Visa reports on tokenization adoption

Visa has announced that it has now issued more than 1bn tokens through its Visa Token Service (VTS) and there are now more than 8,200 issuers using the service in 150 markets around the world.

Of the 1bn total, more than 680m have been issued during the past 12 months, Ansar Ansari, Visa’s senior vice president for digital payment products, says.

“The world’s massive shift to digital underscores the need for easy and secure digital commerce, which is why we’ve seen such an increase in the number of tokens issued by Visa Token Service,” he explains.