EMVCo rebrands Secure Remote Commerce as Click to Pay

Consumer-facing solutions and programmes based on EMVCo’s Secure Remote Commerce (SRC) specifications are now to be known as Click to Pay, the standards body has announced.

“This universal description enables ease of recognition for consumers, and signals that a consumer can confidently transact through an easy e-checkout, regardless of the payment card, digital channel or device they use,” EMVCo says.

The EMV SRC specifications are designed to “enable a common consumer e-checkout that promotes simplicity, familiarity, interoperability, convenience and trust,” it adds.

“The corresponding icon, described as the Click to Pay icon, signals availability at participating merchants. Alternatively, Click to Pay will be used in text as descriptive language if an e-merchant is unable to visually display the icon.”

“SRC aims to bring fraud reduction to the ecommerce environment in the way that EMV chip does at the physical point of sale,” EMVCo executive committee chair Bruce Rutherford says.

“Adopting the term Click to Pay to describe the programmes and solutions, and refer to the icon based on the EMV Secure Remote Commerce (SRC) specifications, encourages easy recognition,” he adds.

“This supports our aim to provide consumers with the same level of familiarity and confidence across remote transactions as they enjoy today in the physical world using EMV chip, contactless and QR codes.”