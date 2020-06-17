Visa introduces cloud tokens that work across multiple devices

Visa has introduced a new cloud-based token framework that makes it possible for tokens to be enabled “across all of a consumer’s devices” and “are directly integrated with the consumer’s bank”.

The new Visa Cloud Token technology has been introduced first in Brazil, to support the launch of Facebook’s new WhatsApp payments service.

“Grounded in a flexible, standards-based approach,” the new Cloud Token Framework technology “removes operational risks around data protection for merchants and mobile carriers, reduces unnecessary steps and friction for the consumer, and allows Visa to implement the latest industry-leading security efforts that can be applied at both the network and financial institution level,” Visa says.