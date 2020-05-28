Morocco boosts contactless transaction limit by 100%

Morocco’s bank-owned payment acquirer, Centre Monétique Interbancaire (CMI), has raised the contactless transaction limit in the country from 200 to 400 dirhams (US$40) in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Since the start of the pandemic, 49 countries have now announced or brought forward a rise in the maximum amount of a contactless payment transaction before a PIN is required, with the average increase being 131%.

Find full and up-to-date details of worldwide contactless limit increases in NFCW’s table of contactless transaction limit changes.