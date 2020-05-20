Leaked images show how Apple Pay QR codes may look

Apple is preparing to introduce its own QR codes later this year, leaked files shared with former Techcrunch reporter Josh Constine suggest.

“A source has provided me with a dump of leaked files from iOS 14, expected later this year,” Constine says.

The files are from Apple’s forthcoming Gobi augmented reality app and include “what appears to be a flashy new QR code format that uses coloured cones of varying sizes instead of a matrix of dots. One of the files was labelled ‘Cosmic’ while there were also 100 ‘tags’ with different alphanumeric codes.”

“Files in Gobi included QRs that opened the Mac Pro and Apple Watch websites, the Star Wars: Rogue One movie in the iTunes Store, and one that opens the Starbucks Card sign-up flow.”

“Code indicating that the Gobi app could score users discounts at Starbucks locations” is also included.

“The files included the latitude and longitude of 6,440 Starbucks stores around the world, suggesting Gobi could use geo-fencing to know when to offer a promotion or content experience.”