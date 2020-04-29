Central banks increase contactless transaction limit in UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait

By Sarah Clark nfcw.com

Central banks in the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait have all increased the contactless transaction limits in their country, in a bid to combat the spread of Covid-19.

In the UAE, the limit has been increased from 300 dirhams (US$81.68) to 500 dirhams (US$136.13). In Kuwait, it has risen from 10 dinars (US$32.29) to 25 dinars (US$80.73) while, in Bahrain, the limit has been raised to 50 dinars (US$132.24), from 20 dinars (US$52.90).

