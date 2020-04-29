Central banks increase contactless transaction limit in UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait

Central banks in the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait have all increased the contactless transaction limits in their country, in a bid to combat the spread of Covid-19.

In the UAE, the limit has been increased from 300 dirhams (US$81.68) to 500 dirhams (US$136.13). In Kuwait, it has risen from 10 dinars (US$32.29) to 25 dinars (US$80.73) while, in Bahrain, the limit has been raised to 50 dinars (US$132.24), from 20 dinars (US$52.90).

