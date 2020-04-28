JCB rolls out contactless payments acceptance on standard Android devices

JCB has launched Tap on Mobile, a contactless payments acceptance solution that uses off-the-shelf Android NFC devices to enable its acquirers to offer “a cost-effective payment solution to their merchants”.

“Aimed at driving greater contactless acceptance among JCB acquirers worldwide, JCB has developed the Tap on Mobile programme which will be used to govern all aspects of contactless payment transactions securely made on NFC-enabled Android smartphones, off the shelf,” JCB says.

“This programme is secure and interoperable based on EMV and PCI standards.

“The initiative to develop [the] Tap on Mobile programme is a significant milestone for JCB because it believes that the Tap on Mobile solution is the future of payments, and is poised to help JCB significantly grow its acceptance business globally going forward.”

“The Tap on Mobile is secure yet convenient for our customers, and given the growth of contactless payment transaction and consumer smartphones worldwide, we believe that the Tap on Mobile will be the key initiative for JCB to drive our contactless agenda to grow globally,” says Tac Watanabe, executive vice president of JCB’s brand infrastructure and technologies department.

The service leverages technology developed by Malaysia-based Soft Space.

“The Tap on Mobile programme builds on the expertise gained through Soft Space’s development of ‘Fasstap’, [the] world’s first NFC-enabled payment solution with PIN verification, certified by card brands in 2018 and subsequently 2019,” JCB explains.

“Tap on Mobile solution has been developed by incorporating JCB’s contactless kernel — the engine that powers contactless payment transactions.

“Engaging Soft Space’s technological expertise, the solution has met JCB’s necessary standards and approvals. This ensures that payment data transmitted is secured from potential leakage, thus reducing the risk of fraudulent activities.

“With [the] Tap on Mobile programme in place, JCB can offer its acquirers a new, innovative cashless payment option who will in turn adopt and deploy as a cost-effective payment solution to their merchants.”