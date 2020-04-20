France to raise contactless transaction limit to €50

The contactless transaction limit in France will be increased from €30 to €50 from 11 May, the date set by the French government for the country’s strict coronavirus lockdown to begin to be lifted.

The increase in the limit has been announced by the French Banking Federation (FBF) and is expected to be gradually phased in by individual retailers and their payments suppliers over the coming weeks.

“France was already working on increasing the contactless payment limit to €50 by 2021, but has hurried the process in light of the coronavirus crisis,” The Local reports.

