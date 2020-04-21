Google to add support for Bluetooth mobile payments?

Leaked screenshots of a new Google Pay debit card, to be issued by banks partnering with the search engine giant for its planned move into the US banking market, include mention of an option to use a digital version of the card “for Bluetooth mobile payments”.

Google has partnered with Stanford Federal Credit Union and Citi for the launch of the new bank accounts.

The accounts are designed to be opened and operated through Google Pay and will be offered free of charge to consumers, the company revealed in November.

The leaked screenshots were obtained by Techcrunch from a source who provided “proof that they came from Google,” the publication says.

“Another source confirmed that Google has recently worked on a payments card that its team hopes will become the foundation of its Google Pay app — and help it rival Apple Pay and the Apple Card.”

Early support for the card has also appeared in Chrome, 9to5Google reports.

“Delving the depths of the Chromium Gerrit source code management last night, we came across a new flag added to the chrome://flags page of Google Chrome, which makes a reference to ‘Google-issued’ payment cards,” the publication says.

The Google card and associated checking account will allow users to buy things with a card or mobile phone or online, Techcrunch says.

“It connects to a Google app with new features that let users easily monitor purchases, check their balance or lock their account.”

It will also “come co-branded with the Google name and its partnered bank, though the exact name of the product is still unknown.

“In the designs, it’s a chip card on the Visa network, though Google could potentially support other networks like Mastercard.

“Users are able to add money or transfer funds out of their account from the connected Google app, which is likely to be Google Pay, and use a fingerprint and PIN for account security.

“Once connected to their bank or credit union account, users could pay for purchases in retail stores with a physical Google debit card, including with contactless payments, by just holding it up to a card reader.

“A virtual version of the card that lives on a user’s phone can also be used for Bluetooth mobile payments. Meanwhile, a virtual card number can be used for online or in-app payments.”