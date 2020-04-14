Switzerland and Liechtenstein double contactless payments limit

The contactless transaction limit in Switzerland and Liechtenstein is to be temporarily increased from 40 francs (US$41.60) to 80 francs (US$83.21) “in order to protect customers”.

The increase will be applied by Visa, Mastercard and American Express “as well as all card issuers and service partners in Switzerland,” Postfinance, the financial services division of Swiss Post, has announced.

“The organisations and retailers concerned are currently in the process of making the necessary adjustments to the technical infrastructure,” Postfinance says.

“It will take a few days for the changeover to be implemented for all cards throughout Switzerland. The goal is for the temporarily increased limits to be available everywhere from mid-April 2020.”

• Find full and up-to-date details of worldwide contactless limit increases in NFCW’s table of contactless transaction limit changes.