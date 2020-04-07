Belgium increases contactless transaction limit to €50

Belgium is to increase the contactless transaction limit from €25 ($US27.07) to €50 ($US54.54) from 14 April, “to curb the spread of the coronavirus.”

“For those who make several consecutive contactless card payments without a PIN, the cumulative limit is also increased to €100 ($US109.07),” Belgian financial services federation Febelfin says.

“In the past you could not make more than €50 in consecutive contactless card payments without a PIN.”

“Banks are working together with all stakeholders involved to make adjustments to payment terminals,” Febelfin adds.

“From 14 April, the payment terminals that are active today — within the current quarantine measures — will be gradually adapted to the new limits.

“The measure will remain in force for as long as necessary and will be regularly evaluated.”

