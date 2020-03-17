Barclays lets UK customers use its mobile banking app to make payments from accounts held at other banks

Barclays has become the first UK high street bank to leverage open banking APIs to enable its customers to use its mobile banking app to make payments from accounts they hold with other banks.

“The new feature builds on the existing ability to view current, savings and credit card accounts held with other UK banks in the Barclays app,” the bank says.

“Initially, it has been rolled out to customers who have a linked current account with NatWest, Nationwide or Bank of Scotland. It will shortly be rolled out to other providers, including Santander, Lloyds, Halifax and RBS.”

“To use the feature, customers first need to add the personal or business current account they hold with another bank into their Barclays app,” the bank explains.

“This can be done simply and securely within their app and can be switched off instantly, at any time, if they change their mind.

“Once the account has been brought into their app, customers can view their balance and transactions, and securely make payments from the account.”

“Day-to-day life is busy enough without juggling multiple banking apps to stay on top of your finances,” says Barclays’ director of open banking Caroline Ambrose.

“That’s why we’re working to make our customers’ lives easier, by putting everything in one place and adding features that help them manage their money in a secure and straightforward way.

“Payments is the next step in our journey towards giving our customers even more control over their money, and easier ways to do their everyday banking tasks.”