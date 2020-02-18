Apple lets retailers accept augmented reality payments

Merchants can now use Apple Pay to let shoppers purchase items from directly within an augmented reality experience, using a new Custom Action feature Apple has rolled out for AR Quick Look.

“For AR experiences initiated through the web in iOS 13.3 or later, you can display an Apple Pay button so users can make purchases from your website,” Apple says.

“Alternatively, you can provide text in the banner that users can tap to invoke a custom action in your website, like adding a previewed item to a shopping cart.

“In addition, you can supply AR Quick Look with custom HTML that completely customises the banner’s graphics.

“To add an Apple Pay button or custom text or graphics in a banner, choose URL parameters to configure AR Quick Look for your website. Finally, detect and react to customer taps to the banner.”

AR Quick Look enables shoppers to place virtual content provided by a merchant on any surface that ARKit finds in the real-world environment so that, for instance, they can see how an item of furniture would look if they bought it and placed it in their own home.

Home Depot, Wayfair, Bang & Olufsen and 1-800-Flowers will be among the first to roll out support for the new Custom Actions, according to Techcrunch.