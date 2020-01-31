Payments Canada adds support for delayed debit card authorization

New Payments Canada rule enables wider use of digital debit payments — Payments Canada — “With delayed authorization, a merchant can now opt to provide a service before a payment transaction is authorized. In the example of a transit operator, this will support a passenger being able to pay and ride without having to wait for payments authorization. Beyond transit, Rule E5 is designed to enable other possible use cases, for example payment at parking meters, payment for on-board purchases (airline/train/ferry) and payment for vending machine purchases.”