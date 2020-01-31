Mastercard wants to give you fast access to cash — using only your cell phone — CNBC — “Consumers can withdraw money sent by friends and family, get cash in emergency situations (in the event of a lost bank card, for example), and redeem rebates or other cash rewards that corporations have historically sent via mail… Users receive a text message with an order amount, secret code and link showing the nearest ATM from which they can withdraw money — up to US$500 per order and $3,000 a day.”
- Cambodia to launch blockchain-based national QR payments platform
- Mastercard rolls out Cash Pick-Up service that lets anyone send cash to ATMs
- Payments Canada adds support for delayed debit card authorization
- Google to sunset Payment Request API
- Apple Pay revenue and transactions ‘more than double’ in the year